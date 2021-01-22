VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will give an update alongside the province's premier Friday on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

John Horgan will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem, who is B.C.'s executive lead for the province's immunization rollout.

The four will likely explain next steps in the immunization program that has been complicated by a hiccup in Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine supply.

As of Thursday, B.C. had administered 104,901 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so far, including 1,680 second doses.

The province was expecting to receive about 5,800 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, but said the delay won't impact its ability to administer second doses on the extended interval of 35 days they had already agreed upon.

Tuesday of this week marked 35 days since the first vaccine doses were given out in the province, which is the extended interval for second doses that was decided by health officials.

COVID-19 case numbers are expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, not during Friday morning's briefing.

