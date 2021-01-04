VANCOUVER -- Seniors who live in the community will be among the next groups of British Columbians getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month, health officials said Monday.

In her first pandemic briefing of 2021, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared more details on who is next in line for doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after the first priority populations are immunized throughout January.

The groups who can expect to receive their first dose in February and March include:

"Community-based" seniors who are at least 80 years old and Indigenous seniors who are at least 65 years old (approximately 260,000 people)

People who are homeless or living in a provincial correctional facility, group home or mental health residential care (approximately 40,000 people)

Long-term home support recipients and staff (approximately 60,000 people)

Hospital staff, community doctors and medical specialists (approximately 20,000 people)

First Nations communities (approximately 25,000 people)

The age group for Indigenous seniors receiving the vaccine is lower in recognition of "the higher risk of having severe illness in that age group," Henry said.

Health officials also shared greater detail on the roughly 150,000 people set to receive their first dose of the vaccine throughout January.

They include residents and staff at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities, totalling about 83,000 people, in addition to 2,000 more seniors who are currently awaiting placement in those facilities.

Henry also indicated that people deemed an "essential visitor" to a senior in care are included in the priority populations getting vaccinated this month. Officials estimate there are about 8,000 essential visitors across B.C.

"We know that it has been the most challenging for families and those with loved ones in long-term care and assisted living and we will be ensuring as well that essential visitors will be able to access immunization," she said.

Some 30,000 health-care workers are expected to receive the vaccine this month as well, including those who work in intensive care and emergency departments, paramedics and other "key people" in the province's pandemic response, according to Henry.

There have been several hospital outbreaks in recent weeks, including at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Burnaby Hospital.

"Not only does it affect operations because of people being sick and (COVID-19) being transmitted, but also staff need to be off because they have been exposed," Henry said. "So it is important for us to make sure that we are protecting those who are on the front lines of the COVID response and keeping our health system available for everybody."

This is a developing story and will be updated.