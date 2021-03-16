VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, shedding more light on how the pandemic is progressing in the province.

That update is expected to come in a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon.

In their first update of the week, Henry and Dix shared three days' worth of case data Monday. The pair said 1,506 more people tested positive for the disease over the weekend, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 88,373.

Of those, 4,987 cases are considered active, with 269 being treated in hospital. Henry said 76 are in intensive care units across B.C.

Henry and Dix's update came days after their decision to loosen some of the province's restrictions.

Last week, Henry announced residents who'd long been told not to socialize with people outside their household can now meet in groups of as many as 10 people, as long as they stay outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione