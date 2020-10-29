VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get two more COVID-19 updates this week, with Thursday's scheduled to be a live briefing with the province's top doctor.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal how many positive tests for the disease were reported over the past 24 hours.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

For the first time since the provincial election was called late last month, Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix, who wasn't at the briefings while campaigning. Dix was re-elected in his riding of Vancouver-Kingsway on Saturday.

Dix and Henry will also be joined by Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, the province's largest health authority. On Monday, Henry said COVID-19 cases were dramatically increasing in that region and warned new measures or enforcement could be applied if the situation didn't improve there.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update revealed an additional 287 cases of the disease province-wide.

Of the province's 13,875 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, 7,863 have been in the Fraser Health region alone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday