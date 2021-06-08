VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no additional deaths related to the disease.

The province has now recorded a total of 145,695 infections and 1,722 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix offered condolences to the "family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19."

B.C.'s rolling weekly average for coronavirus cases has dropped to 175 per day, down from a record high of 1,130 back in April – progress that health officials have credited to the province's immunization program.

Just over 74 per cent of B.C. adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and about 72 per cent of those 12 and older. A total of 3,685,240 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered across the province so far, including 345,508 second doses.

On Monday, officials indicated that B.C. is on track to enter Step 2 of its restart plan and relax more COVID-19 restrictions. The government has promised that the next step will include opening up non-essential travel throughout the province, increasing the size of outdoor personal gatherings, and reopening movie theatres.

B.C.'s active caseload fell to 2,051 Tuesday, while hospitalizations increased slightly to 203. That includes 57 patients in intensive care.

