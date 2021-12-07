COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirus

Vancouver -

B.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The province's health minister says the announcement that pharmaceutical giant Merck is making an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada is good news because it will help those with moderate to severe symptoms, but it still shouldn't replace a vaccination.

Adrian Dix says more than 85 per cent of those aged five and older in the province have had their first shot of vaccine, while 82 per cent have received their second dose.

The B.C. Health Ministry reported 946 new cases over a three-day period yesterday along with 11 more deaths.