COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 7 deaths, 743 new cases as province marks vaccination milestone

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she bikes past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she bikes past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada drops extradition matter after Meng Wanzhou strikes deal with U.S. justice officials

A B.C. judge has discharged the extradition matter against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her, allowing Meng, who has been at the centre of a years-long major geopolitical case, to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and leave Canada, under certain terms.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, smiles as she leaves her home in Vancouver on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener