VANCOUVER -- British Columbia identified 229 new cases of COVID-19 and suffered three related deaths over the weekend, while recording the lowest single-day increase in infections since August.

The province's rolling weekly average also dropped below 100 cases per day for the first time since Oct. 2, and the active caseload fell to 1,209 – the lowest it's been since Sept. 3.

Case numbers have continued to decrease despite the relaxed COVID-19 rules the province began implementing four weeks ago, progress that health officials have largely credited to B.C.'s immunization program.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix urged anyone who hasn't already received a first dose to book an appointment soon.

"Let’s remember that the virus is still circulating in communities, here in B.C. and in neighbouring provinces and territories," they wrote. "If you are planning a trip, ensure you are vaccinated before you go – it is your ticket to safe travel this summer."

The province identified an average of 76 cases per day over the three 24-hour reporting periods beginning Friday afternoon. That includes 45 cases recorded from Sunday to Monday. The last time B.C. identified fewer than 46 infections in a day was Aug. 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated.