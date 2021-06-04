COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 183 cases, 1 death in final update of the week
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Only 4 Lower Mainland businesses ordered to close due to COVID-19 transmission this week
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
COVID-19 'delta variant' found in B.C. care home outbreak, Henry says
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
2nd doses of AstraZeneca to be available at B.C. pharmacies starting Monday
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
B.C. experts urge caution during reopening, warn of delta variant 'wild card'
B.C. pharmacies worry AstraZeneca doses could go to waste
COVID-19 map data: Hotspots cooling, but other regions may be starting to heat up