VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, hours after officials opened up the province for recreational travel and relaxed several other public health restrictions.

B.C. has identified 146,561 infections since the start of the pandemic. The government did not announce any coronavirus-related fatalities, leaving the death toll at 1,734.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix continued the encouraging downward trend in case numbers that's been happening for just over two months.

The rolling weekly average has dropped to 124 per day, which is the lowest it's been since Oct. 11 and roughly one-tenth of the all-time high of 1,130 per day recorded back in April.

Much of that progress has been credited on B.C.'s immunization program, which has now administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to about 76 per cent of the province's adult population.

That protection could be tested under Step 2 of the government's restart plan, which allows for non-essential travel across the province and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people.

"As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

"Let's work together to continue to progress on this path."

While the tourism industry has been anxiously awaiting Tuesday's reopening, health officials asked travellers to be mindful of where they're going and not impose on communities that aren't welcoming visitors yet.

"Some people and some communities are moving at a slower pace – a pace that works for them," Henry sand Dix said. "Please be respectful when making any travel plans."

This is a developing story and will be updated.