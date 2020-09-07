Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Metro Vancouver hospital
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 3:36PM PDT Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 3:51PM PDT
Burnaby Hospital is seen in this undated file photo.
VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Metro Vancouver hospital, Fraser Health has confirmed.
The outbreak, at Burnaby Hospital, was declared Sunday, the health authority says.
While the outbreak was listed on Fraser Health's website, few details were given, including how many people tested positive, when they tested positive and whether it involved health-care staff or patients.
According to Fraser Health, there are ongoing outbreaks at 11 other facilities in the health authority including:
- Derby Manor
- George Derby Centre
- New Vista Care Society
- Queen's Park Care Centre
- Czorny Alzheimer Centre
- MSA Manor
- Bear Creek Villa
- Normanna Rest Home
- Surrey Memorial Hospital
- Cherington Place
- KinVillage residence