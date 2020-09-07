VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Metro Vancouver hospital, Fraser Health has confirmed.

The outbreak, at Burnaby Hospital, was declared Sunday, the health authority says.

While the outbreak was listed on Fraser Health's website, few details were given, including how many people tested positive, when they tested positive and whether it involved health-care staff or patients.

According to Fraser Health, there are ongoing outbreaks at 11 other facilities in the health authority including: