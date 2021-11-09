COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. hospital; unit closed to admissions

Vancouver -

Just as Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Chilliwack General Hospital, it has declared a new outbreak at Burnaby Hospital.

The health authority says two patients have tested positive in the outbreak limited to one medicine unit, which has been closed to admissions.

It says infection control measures are in place and other areas of the hospital have not been affected, with the emergency department remaining open.

There are 33 active COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities across B.C., including nine in acute care facilities.