VANCOUVER -- One year after announcing the first COVID-19 case in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another update on the spread of the disease.

That update on the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks is expected in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix announced in a written statement another 485 people tested positive for the disease and four more people died.

As of that notice, B.C. had administered 124,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 4,160 of were second doses.

But Dix and Henry warned of community clusters across the province.

"When we are tired, it is easy to let things slip and let our guard down," they said in their joint written statement. "These hot spots show, once again, how easily the virus spreads between us."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holiday.