VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will share another COVID-19 update Tuesday, revealing new cases of the virus as well as any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The province's latest virus update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed another 131 cases of COVID-19 that were recorded over a three-day period. That update pushed B.C.'s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic over 4,000.

During the briefing, Henry said the latest cases were discovered quickly thanks to the "intense work" done by contact-tracing teams, but says there's more that can be done to stop exposure in the first place.

"We need to do better collectively to stop these exposure events from happening," she said.

"Parties and gatherings with young people, many of whom you don't know, even if there are fewer than 50 people, are a concern."

As of Monday's update, B.C. had more active cases per capita than Ontario.

"We need to hold our line and bend our curve back down where it belongs," Henry said.

Another written statement will be released on Wednesday. On Thursday, Dix and Henry will return for a live briefing and will reveal new B.C. research about the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel