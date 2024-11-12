Cross-province effort to locate Edmonton woman wanted in B.C. road rage assault

Authorities in B.C. and Alberta are working together in search of an Edmonton woman charged in connection with a brutal road rage assault earlier this year.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, is one of two suspects believed to be involved in the Sept. 8 attack, which began after a couple honked at them at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mission.

The other suspect, 38-year-old Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, also from the Edmonton area, was killed in an unrelated gang shooting less than two weeks later.

On Tuesday, Mission RCMP said officers have been working with law enforcement agencies in Alberta in their ongoing effort to find Toews, who has been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for almost two months.

“Mission RCMP note that Amber has been known to travel around B.C. and other western provinces as well, and there is no confirmation that Amber has returned to Alberta,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

Authorities urged anyone who spots Toews to call 911 immediately, but not approach her.

She’s charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and mischief under $5,000 for the road rage attack, which left the two victims hospitalized with serious injuries.

The RCMP previously said the victims honked their horn at a Chevy Malibu that was in front of them in line at the Tim Hortons, and were followed for approximately two kilometres after leaving the restaurant, then assaulted with a baseball bat.

The Malibu was later found abandoned.

Hebrada-Walters was gunned down on Sept. 21 in the nearby community of Langley, in what the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes was a gang killing.

“There is not believed to be any connection between the road rage incident and the homicide of Hebrada-Walters,” Mission RCMP said.

Anyone with information on Toews’ whereabouts is asked to call their local police department, or the Mission RCMP detachment.