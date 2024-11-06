'My tears will not stop': B.C. family farm forced to kill all chickens and ducks after avian flu outbreak

A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.

Katie Denne, owner of Holly Hill Farm in Campbell River, says about 50 birds had to be humanely euthanized to prevent the spread as mandated by health officials.

“My heart is broken, and my tears will not stop,” she wrote in a statement posted to the farm’s website Sunday. “As most of you know, my chickens and ducks each had names and were more than just ‘livestock.’” https://hollyhillfarmcampbellriver.com/

Avian influenza viruses—the predominant strain being H5N1—occur naturally in wild birds and can spread to domestic poultry through direct contact or environmental contamination, most commonly during the fall and spring when wild birds migrate, the federal government says. The disease is not a food safety concern.

H5N1 became widespread in Canada in 2022 and has hit several farms, including in British Columbia. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 173 flocks have been affected in B.C., infecting an estimated 6 million birds, as of Oct. 25.

Domestic birds are much more likely to get sick and die from avian flu and there is no cure. The disease can spread to other mammals, and even humans, but it is rare.

There has only been one human H5N1 case ever reported in Canada, a traveller who in 2014 likely contracted the virus abroad, according to officials.

Holly Hill Farm says it notified Island Health and the CFIA of the infections immediately.

The health authority, in a notice issued Tuesday, says it is informing school classes and children’s programs that visited the farm “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that the risk of animal-to-human transmission is low.

Even still, Island Health asked anyone who visited the farm on Oct. 26 and 27 to monitor for flu-like symptoms for 10 days, which would be until Tuesday or Wednesday, and for anyone who develops symptoms to isolate and call their health-care provider or the communicable disease team.

“Holly Hill Farms is working with agricultural authorities to take all appropriate actions,” the notice reads.

In the meantime, Denne says that the rest of the farm’s animals are doing well, and they will continue to be monitored.

Under CFIA standards, the farm can introduce new birds after it’s cleaned and quarantined for at least 14 days. “However, I don’t think my heart can take it; we’ll see,” Denne wrote.

Holly Hill describes itself as an “interactive and vast” family farm where guests can hold, pet and feed animals like chickens, bunnies, goats and horses, and hosts camps, birthday parties and holiday celebrations.

Denne says she’s uncertain of what lies ahead for the popular attraction. “We live in a small and incredible community; one that we grew up in and have gratefully served for nearly 15 years,” she wrote. “Will this be the end of Holly Hill Farm? My heart can’t take the thought. I suppose our future is in your hands. I hope you hold us tight.”