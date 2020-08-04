VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update in four days Tuesday, revealing new cases of the virus and any additional deaths and outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last update was delivered through a written statement Friday and revealed 50 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The statement also announced a new outbreak at a long-term care home in the Fraser Health Region: Dania Home in Burnaby.

Included in the count of new cases were five that were epidemiologically linked. The remaining 45 were new positive tests for the virus.

As of Friday's update, a total of 3,641 virus cases had been confirmed in B.C. and 195 people had died due to COVID-19.

Henry and Dix are also expected to give a live briefing on Thursday, but will deliver updates through written statements on Wednesday and Friday this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday