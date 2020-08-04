VANCOUVER -- The days immediately after a long weekend can be crucial when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, a B.C. health official says.

Speaking to media Tuesday in the first virus update since last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said people should be wary of symptoms in days after the August long weekend.

"Coming together for summer weekend activities is when many people can be inadvertently exposed to the virus," the provincial health officer said.

"The immediate days following a long weekend are when people can also unknowingly spread the virus to others."

Henry said the next two weeks will be important for everyone in the province.

"Coming out of the B.C. Day long weekend, we all need to pay attention to how we are feeling and contact 811 should any symptoms develop."

She also suggested the public keep an eye out for reports of recent exposures, so those who may have been exposed can take precautions including limiting time spent with others.

These updates can come from public health teams, individual businesses and the media, among other sources.

"COVID-19 is going to be in our community for some time, and while it remains in B.C., we need to keep it low and slow.

"When we spend time with friends, visit another community on our summer holidays or take a flight to see our family, the actions we take make a difference to our COVID-19 curve," Henry said.

She and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another 146 cases were confirmed between Friday and Tuesday afternoons.

Most of those cases were in people exposed within the last two weeks, and many are tied to private events, including two parties in Kelowna on the Canada Day long weekend.