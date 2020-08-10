VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get another snapshot Monday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give a live update in the afternoon, marking the first virus update since Friday.

On Friday, the health ministry announced 53 cases of the virus, which was the biggest daily jump since April, when the province was still in Phase 1 of its pandemic response.

As of that update, nobody else had died from the virus, however.

"Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups," Dix and Henry said in a statement Friday.

Since Friday, outbreaks at three long-term care homes in Burnaby have been reported.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities in B.C. has risen significantly in the past week. As of Tuesday, there were three outbreaks in health-care facilities in the province. By Friday, there were seven, and Sunday's announcement of an outbreak at New Vista Care Home in Burnaby.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Kendra Mangione

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.