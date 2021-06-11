VANCOUVER -- The top health officials in B.C. will release one final COVID-19 update for the week.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the pandemic. It'll also have the latest vaccination rates.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 153 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Thursday's case count was five higher than the day before, the rolling weekly average dropped from 168 to 161. The last time the weekly average was lower than 161 was Oct. 20.

Officials also announced four more deaths, which brought B.C.'s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,729.

Of the 1,910 active cases, 176 were in hospital, with 49 of those in intensive care as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.