VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen B.C. McDonald's locations recently closed their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's policy is to temporarily close the restaurant while third-party cleaning and sanitizing is done after an employee tests positive. Thirteen B.C. locations closed their doors in the past 10 days.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus recently:

8586 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 24; the employee last worked on April 23.

2532 Clearbrook Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 26; the employee last worked on April 24.

7005 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 27; the employee last worked on April 25.

1835 56th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 27; the employee last worked on April 25.

23981 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on April 27; the employee last worked on April 23.

45225 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 28; the employee last worked on April 25.

537 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 28 about two employees; they last worked on April 23 and April 26.

3720 Highway 16 in Smithers. A notice was posted on April 28; the employee last worked on April 27.

1858 McCallum Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 29; the employee last worked on April 23.

3230 Mount Lehman Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 30; the employee last worked on April 29.

3444 East Hastings St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 1; the employee last worked on April 27.

12930 96 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 3; the employee last worked on May 1.

15145 No. 10 Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 3; the employee last worked on May.

Last month a new public health order was announced, permitting WorkSafeBC prevention officers to serve businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

Those closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

McDonald's had its own policy of closing its stores for cleaning when someone tests positive before that order was announced, but it's unclear how long their shutdowns last.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.