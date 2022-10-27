COVID-19: B.C. hospital population drops significantly in latest update

A week after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in two months, data released Thursday shows the hospital population plummeting to its lowest level since June.

CTV News has reached out to the BCCDC and the Ministry of Health to inquire about the underlying reasons for such a dramatic shift, particularly at a time when health officials have been warning about and preparing for a "fall surge" of coronavirus infections for months.

The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since January is shown. The data reflects the hospital population in B.C. since the province switched to a "hospital census" model. (CTV)

The decline of 97 patients from last Thursday to this one is the largest week-to-week change in B.C.'s hospitalized population since it grew by more than 100 between April 14 and April 21.

It comes as the province works to move patients who are good candidates for relocation out of hospitals and into other facilities, with the goal of making room for an anticipated surge in demand during the upcoming respiratory illness season.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in B.C. reflect a "hospital census" model, and include both patients who are admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 and those who are admitted for other reasons and test positive incidentally.

Since the province began reporting hospitalizations in this way in January, there have been as many as 985 and as few as 255 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursdays in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.