Could Taylor Swift tickets be the grand prize in a new B.C. lottery?

A new provincial lottery is teasing a grand prize of a suite at BC Place to take in a highly anticipated performance by one of the world's biggest artists this year – and there are some clues it could be Taylor Swift's Vancouver stop on her Eras Tour.

The BC Lottery Corporation announced the launch of its Concert of a Lifetime Monday. For $25, players can get a scratch-and-win ticket and become eligible for one of 10 $25,000 prizes and the chance to be entered in the mystery jackpot.

"Players can get excited for the chance to have their wildest dreams come true, with a private suite for them and 13 guests to attend a sold-out show," a news release from the BCLC says.

"Are you ready for it?" the contest website asks.

Wildest Dreams and Ready for It both happen to be titles of Taylor Swift songs. People who purchase the tickets at select locations on Aug. 7 are also being told they will have the chance to claim some swag and prizes that will make their day "shimmer," which could be a nod to a lyric in her song Bejeweled.

Even for people who aren't familiar with the megastar's catalogue, the timing of the contest also could indicate that a chance to see Swift is the grand prize.

The draw will be Oct 30. According to an online calendar of events for BC Place, Swift is the only musical act scheduled between that date and the end of 2024.

There are only 250,000 tickets being sold and while there are only 10 chances to win the top cash prize and a chance at the grand prize, the BCLC says the odds of winning something are 1 in 2.5

The BCLC's website says the contest is open to people who live outside of the province but that no travel or accommodation is included. The tickets are not available online and the prize is non-transferable.

Full details are available online.