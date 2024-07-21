VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Coroner sent to Vancouver's Sunset Beach

    Investigators and a white tent are pictured at Sunset Beach on Sunday, July 21. (CTV News) Investigators and a white tent are pictured at Sunset Beach on Sunday, July 21. (CTV News)
    Police and a coroner were sent to Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Sunday.

    A CTV News reporter on scene observed the first responders and a white tent erected near the concession stand.

    CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and the BC Coroners Service for more information about the investigation and will update this story when a response is received.

