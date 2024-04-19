Coroner's inquest called into death of man killed in police shootout in Kamloops, B.C.

The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.

Eugene Ethan Marcano died on Sept. 14, 2018, after firing a 12-gauge shotgun at two Mounties who were conducting a wellness check at a rural property near Kamloops.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the officers returned fire 45 times, killing Marcano who had fired 11 shots at officers from the door of his camp trailer.

A second shotgun and several shells were later found inside the trailer. Both guns had been shortened, making them prohibited weapons, according to the IIO.

The police watchdog agency cleared the officers of wrongdoing in a 2019 report into the incident, finding that Marcano initiated the shootout with police, who "responded the only way they could – with gunfire."

The coroner's inquest will be held at the Kamloops Law Courts beginning on May 6.

While the jury and presiding coroner Susan Barth will hear sworn evidence and have the opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances in the future, the jury cannot make any findings of legal responsibility.