VANCOUVER -- After calling B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload too high, provincial health officials will give an update on the spread of the disease live Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to address the public in person in the afternoon update, after two days of news releases on the numbers.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In her previous update, the doctor said Wednesday that thousands are self-isolating as a result of others not following the protocol first outlined months ago.

Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown urged everyone to keep up with guidelines including physical distancing and hand washing.

In that update, the pair announced another 91 cases had been confirmed over 24 hours.

As of Wednesday there were 1,376 cases considered active in B.C., and 62 of those patients were in hospital.

There have been 227 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 8,395 total cases.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and The Canadian Press