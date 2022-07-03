Coquitlam RCMP seek Indigenous woman missing for 2 weeks

Coquitlam RCMP seek Indigenous woman missing for 2 weeks

Alysia Strongarm was last seen on June 17 at approximately 10 a.m. (Coquitlam RCMP) Alysia Strongarm was last seen on June 17 at approximately 10 a.m. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

People evacuated from the Fields shopping centre react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022, after reports of shots fired. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener