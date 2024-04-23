Coquitlam RCMP appeal for information after woman's body found in home

Mounties are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in a Port Coquitlam home one week ago.

Police were first called to the residence on Burns Road near Dominion Avenue the morning of April 16. Officers were back at the scene the following Thursday, when an emergency command centre was set up and forensic investigators in white jumpsuits and a coroner were seen outside the home.

At the time, the Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News it was executing a search warrant in response to a suspicious death report.

On Tuesday, Mounties confirmed that a woman in her late 20s was found dead inside the home.

In an appeal for witnesses, police said in a news release that “investigators believe that there are people who may have critical information about this suspicious death and are asking those individuals to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”

The detachment said its General Investigative Services have conduct over the file, and will be “liaising” with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team until the circumstances of the woman’s death are confirmed and “police determine if criminality is a factor.”

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and not related to any gang conflict and that there is no risk to the public.

When asked why police believe the incident is isolated and there’s no public danger, spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the death “is not related to any previous investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.