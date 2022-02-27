Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health Act
For the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
Matthew Anthony-Cook was last seen on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Coquitlam, and was reported as missing that same day, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.
Police said "there is concern" for Anthony-Cook's wellbeing and they are "obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility."
Police describe him as a 36-year-old white man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'10" tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, a grey Adidas hoodie and black pants, police said.
Anthony-Cook may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, police said, adding that anyone who sees him should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.
Anthony-Cook is the third man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant that Coquitlam RCMP have shared information about over the last five days.
On Wednesday, the detachment issued similar news releases about 25-year-old Quintin Earnest Dale and 28-year-old Rashaun Patrick.
There was no indication on Sunday that either of those two men had been found, and CTV News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for confirmation that they remain missing. This story will be updated if a response is received.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of any of the three men is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight
After a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. 'We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,' he finally said. 'Right now we are encircled.'
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Live updates: Security Council to hold urgent session Monday
The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine, admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion.
'I wish to come back, I want to come back': Father makes appeal to Canada after fleeing Ukraine
A father who was recently deported from Canada is appealing to the federal government for help after he and his family made the harrowing journey out of Ukraine.
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Troop withdrawal and criminal charges: Ukraine sets 'red lines' with Russia, representative to Canada says
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.
UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine
The United Nations Security Council has called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow.
Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people.
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria townhome development headed for public hearing amid opposition from neighbours
A controversial development in Victoria has taken another step forward, with the city council voting last week to move the project to a public hearing.
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city
A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor
Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Oilers to test Hurricanes' injury-adjusted defense
It was the smallest of sample sizes — one game — but the Carolina Hurricanes have to like the results from retooling some of their back end because of injuries.
Toronto
-
'Toronto stands with freedom': Thousands march downtown in support of Ukraine
A sea of blue and yellow flags could be spotted in Toronto’s downtown core as thousands of people marched through the streets Sunday afternoon in support of the Ukrainian people.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
Winnipeg
-
Festival du Voyageur completely sold out in final weekend
A mild weekend brought out thousands of Manitobans to celebrate Festival du Voyageur, prompting the festival to completely sell out of tickets for its closing weekend.
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
'Very important for future generations': artifacts at Manitoba Museum to preserve pandemic history
A museum curator in Manitoba has been collecting artifacts of the pandemic so generations to come will remember when COVID-19 battered the province and changed the lives of countless Manitobans.
Saskatoon
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
Regina
-
Sask. top doc urges caution as public health orders set to expire Monday
Masking and self-isolation protocols will expire at 12 a.m. on Monday, as promised by Premier Scott Moe earlier in the month.
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
London
-
Hundreds of Ukraine supporters gather at London’s Victoria Park
Hundreds gathered at London’s Victoria Park on Sunday to support Ukrainians impacted by war.
-
Police seek driver after vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Drive
London police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a home on Cranbrook Drive.
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youth
Professional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Top 5 northern Ontario news stories this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
-
$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city
The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in this central Ontario city.
Kitchener
-
Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week
Police called on a four-year-old student, a 17-year-old arrested for murder, and a Kitchener soccer player returning after a devastating injury round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.