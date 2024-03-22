Coquitlam mayor narrowly avoids crash on bike after caught-on-camera dooring incident

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart was cycling to work Thursday morning when he was nearly knocked off his bike a semi driver’s door.

Stewart caught the incident on camera during his commute and posted the incident to Facebook where he can be heard yelling before swerving out of the way. The mayor was trying to make a right-hand turn where a semi was illegally parked in a turning lane.

"The driver was quite apologetic but it does serve as a reminder to drivers and cyclists of the dangers of the opening of the car door,” he told CTV News in an interview.

The incident is known as “dooring,” and can have fatal consequences if an oncoming cyclist is struck.

In 2020, the B.C. government increased the fines for dooring from roughly $80 to a maximum ticket of $368.

"It's heartbreaking when you hear of stories where people have been doored and have permanent injuries or worse," Stewart said.

Cyclist advocate Lucy Maloney says this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of protected bike lanes and removing parking from on-street bike routes.

She also urges drivers to utilize the “Dutch reach” when opening your car door.

"That's where you use your alternative arm to twist around and open your door that way and that moves your body into a position that your more likely to move your head to make sure no cyclists are coming,” said Maloney.

Maloney says while the door itself can be harmful for cyclists, it’s the force that can push bikers into the neighbouring lane and into oncoming traffic that can be an even bigger risk.

"Dooring is a serious risk to cyclists, I've personally been doored twice, knocked off my bike twice, and I can tell you from personal experience is that I hope that the publicity that's coming from this unfortunate incident – that thankfully didn't result in tragedy – draws motorists' attention," Maloney said.

Stewart says the semi driver got out of his truck and apologized immediately.

The company of the truck, Good Foods, also reached out to Stewart directly to apologize.

Good Foods told CTV News it's investigating the incident.