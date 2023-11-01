VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Coquitlam jeweller fined by federal anti-money-laundering agency

    Austin Jewellers in Coquitlam is seen in this photo from the company's website (austinjewellers.com) Austin Jewellers in Coquitlam is seen in this photo from the company's website (austinjewellers.com)

    Canada's anti-money-laundering regulator has imposed a $66,000 administrative penalty on a Coquitlam jeweller.

    The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, better known as FINTRAC, issued the fine against Austin Jewellers in late June, but did not post a public notification about it until Tuesday.

    FINTRAC said the penalty stemmed from two violations of the federal Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and its associated regulations.

    Specifically, the company failed to "develop written compliance policies and procedures" and to "assess and document the money laundering and terrorist activity financing risk," FINTRAC said.

    Austin Jewellers has appealed the penalty in federal court.

    FINTRAC's administrative penalties are explicitly intended to encourage compliance and to be "non-punitive," according to the agency's website

    The agency says it typically only issues such penalties after other efforts to achieve compliance have failed. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News