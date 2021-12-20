Coquihalla Highway reopens to some commercial traffic after repairs made 'throughout the day and night'

The storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway reopened to commercial traffic Monday as B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirms crews continued to work “through the day and night.”

The ministry posted photos on social media Sunday night showing major progress on the route, which collapsed at multiple points during the historic Nov. 15 storm that caused catastrophic flooding and landslides in the province's southwest.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Drive B.C. confirmed on social media that Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt is now open to essential commercial traffic over 11,794 kg., as well as authorized vehicles.

They are warning drivers to expect extended construction zones and reduced speeds.

Last week, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming credited the extraordinary efforts of repair crews for the highway's updated reopening timeline.

"The response by our maintenance contractors, our subcontractors, our engineers to get the Coquihalla Highway reopened is as unprecedented as the storms that damaged it in the first place," Fleming said Wednesday.

Paula Cousins, regional executive director for the Ministry of Transportation, also provided additional details last week on the damage sustained along an approximately 130-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla.

Cousin said there were 14 sites where lanes were "completely wiped out or significantly undermined," along with seven bridge structures that either collapsed or were compromised.

Since the storm, officials said a crew of about 300 people using 200 pieces of heavy machinery have been working around-the-clock to get the major route back up and running.

The province originally said the highway would reopen in limited capacity at the end of January, but the updated timeline will now allow the government to relax restrictions on other routes and provide B.C. residents a way to drive between the Lower Mainland and Interior before Christmas.

Drive B.C. also confirmed Monday that Highway 99 is now open to non-essential traffic from Pemberton to Lillooet. For now, only vehicles up to 14,500 kg. will be allowed to go through.

In addition, the ministry will be lifting travel restrictions on Highway 3 will also be lifted at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This means the route between Hope and Princeton can once again be used for non-essential travel.

With files from CTV’s Andrew Weichel