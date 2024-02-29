Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed to in both directions early Thursday morning.

Access was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to hazardous conditions and vehicle incidents. Drivers are being advised to use Highway 1 as an alternate route.

DriveBC said a vehicle incident between exits 183 and 286 was under assessment as of 6:25 a.m. The next update on conditions along that route is expected around 10 a.m.

A winter storm warning continues for the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope. Social media images show trucks pulled over and heavy snow falling with snow covered lanes.

Environment Canada says heavy snow and gusty winds impacting the Southern Interior are expected to improve throughout the day Thursday.