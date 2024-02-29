VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope

    Highway 5, by Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking north on Feb. 29, 2024. (DriveBC) Highway 5, by Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking north on Feb. 29, 2024. (DriveBC)
    Share

    The Coquihalla Highway remains closed to in both directions early Thursday morning.

    Access was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to hazardous conditions and vehicle incidents. Drivers are being advised to use Highway 1 as an alternate route.

    DriveBC said a vehicle incident between exits 183 and 286 was under assessment as of 6:25 a.m. The next update on conditions along that route is expected around 10 a.m.

    A winter storm warning continues for the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope. Social media images show trucks pulled over and heavy snow falling with snow covered lanes.

    Environment Canada says heavy snow and gusty winds impacting the Southern Interior are expected to improve throughout the day Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News