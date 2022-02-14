Convoy protests: B.C. officials support Trudeau's historic invocation of Emergencies Act

The B.C. government has expressed support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's historic invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.

Trudeau announced the federal government's unprecedented decision to enact the emergency powers Monday afternoon, promising a measured application that will be "proportionate to the threats they are meant to address." There are no plans to deploy the military to protests.

"The Emergencies Act will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country," he said.

Before the announcement, Trudeau consulted with premiers and the Liberal caucus. Sources told CTV News the leaders' opinions on using the Emergencies Act – which hasn't been invoked since it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988 – were mixed.

B.C.'s deputy premier, Mike Farnworth, told reporters that local officials stand behind the prime minister's decision to use extraordinary powers to deal with protesters holding the country “economic hostage."

"We are supportive of the measures he feels he needs to deal with the situation back east," Farnworth said at a news conference hours before Trudeau spoke.

It's unclear what the Emergency Act invocation will mean for ongoing trucker convoy protests in B.C. and other parts of Canada.

There were more demonstrations in the Lower Mainland over the weekend, leading to clashes with RCMP officers who set up roadblocks to prevent vehicles from nearing the Pacific Highway Border Crossing. Authorities allege a number of participants assaulted police, and some drivers broke past their barricades.

“It is not acceptable and we will investigate these acts that've placed both the public and our police officers at risk,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Sunday.

Several people were arrested as a result of the protests.

On Monday, authorities said they have been working to “engage with protesters in the area” in the hopes of finding a safe and peaceful resolution.

While the border remains open, Surrey RCMP said officers have been forced to divert traffic to other crossings because of the protest. Pedestrians have also been “strongly encouraged” to find alternative routes to where they’re going.

Farnworth said the provincial government has been in regular contact with the various police departments dealing with the demonstrations, and has told them if "additional resources or authorities” are needed, officials “would absolutely consider them.”

"They're the ones who make the decisions around how to enforce things operationally. Our expectation is that the police enforce the law, and that is what they're doing," the deputy premier added.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello and CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos