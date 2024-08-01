Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole

VANCOUVER
    Derik Lord, shown in this file image, was given a life sentence for the 1990 murders of Sharon Huenemann and Doris Leatherbarrow. Derik Lord, shown in this file image, was given a life sentence for the 1990 murders of Sharon Huenemann and Doris Leatherbarrow.
    A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.

    The decision was made following a parole board hearing for Derik Lord on Thursday that was tense at times. Just minutes into questioning from the parole board members, Lord said he was “agitated” and needed a break, which was granted.

    Lord has been serving a life sentence for the brutal murders of Sharon Huenemann and Doris Leatherbarrow. He and David Muir were hired by their high school buddy, Darren Heunemann, to murder his mother and grandmother so he could gain a $4-million inheritance.

    Lord was 17 at the time and has always maintained his innocence.

    He has been on day parole for more than four years without incident.

    Several members of the victims’ families spoke at the hearing, including one relative who said: “We have seen zero remorse from Derik, despite numerous hearings held at his request.”

    Lord is not to have any contact with the victim’s families and can not travel to Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland.

    He must also attend counselling with a mental health professional or elder for one year.

