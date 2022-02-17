Consumer Reports releases top car picks for 2022

VANCOUVER -

By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car during the pandemic. If you’re in the market or you’re going to be soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for—and paying for.

That's where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today.

“All of our Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. These safety features have been proven to save lives. And new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports auto expert.

Sedans:

Nissan Sentra US$19,510 - $22,795

If your budget is under US$25,000, Consumer Reports says the Nissan Sentra is a low cost, high value sedan.

Honda Accord US$26,120 - $38,050

CR also considers the Honda Accord the definitive family sedan, with a roomy interior, pleasant ride, and impressive fuel efficiency.

Toyota Prius & Prius Prime US$24,625 - $34,000

And if going the distances is the key to your hear the Toyota Prius delivers with 4.523 L/100 km or 52 MPG.

“The practical Prius, and also Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids. In fact, it's been one of our top picks for 19 years," added Stockburger.

SUV's:

Nissan’s Rogue Sport US$24,260 - $30,390

Nissan’s Rogue Sport was the top SUV under $25,000. And it comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Kia Telluride US$33,090 - $44,890

Lexus RX US$45,570 - $57,660

RAV4 Prime US$39,800 - $43,125

Other SUVs on the list include the 3-row Kia Telluride, the Lexus RX and Toyota’s RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

Electric:

Ford Mustang Mach-E US$43,895 - $61,995

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut on CR’s list. This pony blends being green with a fun-to-drive character and SUV versatility!

Pickup Trucks:

Honda Ridgeline US$37,640 - $45,070

And for the truck-lovers out there, CR says to check out the Honda Ridgeline. The American-made pickup has redefined what a truck can be – it’s a good fit for the commuter, family chauffeur, and weekend warrior.

This list is just a guide. Remember, in Canada we often have to shell out more for vehicles, so prices may be higher.

Files from Consumer Reports