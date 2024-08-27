VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Construction site break-in suspect stole $20K worth of equipment, tools: West Shore RCMP

    The West Shore RCMP released these images they say show a suspect in two break-ins at a construction site in View Royal. The West Shore RCMP released these images they say show a suspect in two break-ins at a construction site in View Royal.
    Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a construction site and made off with more than $20,000 in equipment and tools.

    The site at 3 Helmcken Rd. in View Royal was broken into twice – first on Aug. 8 and again on Aug. 17, according to the West Shore RCMP.

    The first incident was caught on camera, police say.

    "Police have obtained CCTV footage from August 8 at approximately 3:05 a.m., which depicts a male suspect breaking into the site, stealing tools and equipment before departing in a black newer model SUV. There appears to be two unknown female passengers in the vehicle and one medium-sized dog," a spokesperson for the RCMP detachment wrote in a media release appealing for information about the two incidents.

    The suspect is described as a "light-skin-coloured male" between 25 and 40 years old. Authorities have released an image of the man in hopes of advancing the investigation.

    Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 250-474-2264. 

