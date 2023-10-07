Conservation groups oppose B.C.'s grizzly bear framework, say it could lead to return of trophy hunting

A coalition of "animal care organizations, conservationists, scientists and nature-based businesses" has sent a letter to the provincial government opposing its draft "Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework."

The 55 signatories say the provincial document lays the groundwork for a return of licensed grizzly bear hunting, which B.C. banned in 2017.

For its part, the province's Ministry of Forests insists the framework "is about broader grizzly bear stewardship principles, not hunting."

"The hunt remains closed to all licensed hunting, and changes to that approach are not being considered at this time," the ministry said in a statement provided to CTV News Friday.

"First Nations continue to have the constitutional right to hunt grizzly bears for food, social, and ceremonial purposes."

In a news release accompanying the letter, the Valhalla Wilderness Society – one of the signatories – explains that the framework would fragment the management of grizzly bear populations by setting up a system of regional committees that would each develop a local plan.

"The return of licensed hunting will clearly be on the table for the upcoming local and regional committees to consider," the society said in its release.

The letter itself also takes aim at the proposed localization of grizzly bear stewardship.

"The intent of this program, to fragment grizzly bear planning among local and regional committees, composed largely of hunting, trapping, industrial and political interests, is inconceivably irresponsible," the letter reads.

The letter urges the province to shift its wildlife management strategy away from "consumptive uses" like hunting and trapping and toward conservation.

"The management of all our species at risk requires an independent, expert wildlife stewardship team that is dedicated to conservation of species across the province on behalf of all British Columbians," the letter reads.

A recent poll conducted by Research Co. on behalf of Pacific Wild – another of the letter's signatories – found that 84 per cent of British Columbians oppose sport or trophy hunting of grizzly bears.