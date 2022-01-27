Complaint alleging racial profiling at Hudson's Bay store accepted by B.C. tribunal

The Hudson's Bay store at Granville and Georgia streets in downtown Vancouver is seen in an Aug. 18, 2021 file image. The Hudson's Bay store at Granville and Georgia streets in downtown Vancouver is seen in an Aug. 18, 2021 file image.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener