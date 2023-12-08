Coastal Renaissance return to service now expected in early March, BC Ferries says

One of BC Ferries' largest vessels will be out of service for at least another three months, but the Crown corporation says there will be no reduction in its sailing capacity during that time.

The Coastal Renaissance, already out of service since August, is now expected to return from its refit in early March, BC Ferries announced Friday.

This is the third time the ship's return to service has been postponed, after initial estimates that it would be back sometime in October, and later revisions calling for it to return by mid-December.

The latest postponement had already been announced, but without an anticipated return time. Late last month, BC Ferries said "there was an issue identified during the final testing" that required further investigation.

The company said Friday that it plans to provide more information "on its broader retrofit plans early in the New Year."

In the meantime, BC Ferries said it "has now confirmed its sailing schedules through June 2024, with no change to the number of passengers or vehicles it can transport during that time."

"The Coastal Inspiration will assume sailing duties on the Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen route from January 3, 2024 through March, when the Renaissance will resume service on the route," BC Ferries said in its statement.

"BC Ferries is taking a flexible approach to the deployment of its vessels across routes and is pleased to be able to put its passengers first and maintain the same capacity levels that were originally planned."