Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.

A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.

The province-wide group is made up of community and business groups, citizens and well-known B.C. retailers.

The coalition is expected to reveal more of its plan at a Monday morning news conference in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

"More and more British Columbians are afraid to walk in their own streets and shopping districts, employees fear being assaulted at work, and local businesses are losing millions from brazen in-store theft that leads to higher prices for B.C. families," a news relese from the group says.

Clint Mahlman, the president and CEO of London Drugs is among the speakers scheduled for Monday's news conference. Earlier this month, described the violence as reaching a “crisis level,” saying that employees have been threatened with weapons.

“We’re talking about our employees getting threats of being stabbed, being stabbed, hit with machetes, guns and dirty needles as people commit their crimes,” said Mahlman.

“This is an organized crime issue and these are people also committing vandalism.”

In July, the Retail Council of Canada reported a 300 per cent increase in retail thefts since the start of the pandemic.

A Vancouver Police Department operation called “Project Barcode”—which London Drugs participated in—saw 217 people arrested for shoplifting in March.

With files from the Canadian Press