Chronic offender arrested over stranger assault in Downtown Vancouver
A day after he was charged with assault with a weapon in connection with a violent attack on stranger, Mohammed Majidpour was arrested by Vancouver police and taken to jail.
A woman who was once stalked by the chronic offender hopes this time, Majidpour stays in custody.
Jamie Coutts recorded the 35-year-old following her through the streets of downtown Vancouver in March 2021.
“I went to step off the path to let him walk by, and he stopped as well. I said, 'You’re walking too close to me,' and he just stared at me weird,” said Coutts, who began recording the encounter hoping it would deter Majidpour, but it didn't.
That video went viral, and Majidpour was charged with harassing Coutts. But after pleading guilty to several unrelated charges, he was given a year of probation and the charge related to the stalking was stayed.
According to court documents, Majidpour violated his probation several times before allegedly attacking a 19-year-old female student with a pole in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 27. He also is alleged to have shouted racial slurs.
Coutts says considering his long record, Majidpour should never have been on the street in the first place.
“I think punishments need to be stronger, because people are being let free on the streets every single day, and it’s going to keep happening,” said Coutts.
She says a friend discovered a Vancouver woman being assaulted in the lobby of her apartment building on Sunday. The suspect was charged with assault, and immediately released by the courts.
“I’m shocked. It needs to be taken more seriously, because at this point it’s not,” said Coutts.
Former West Vancouver police chief Kash Heed agrees. “When you look at the court system that’s responsible for dealing with it and ensuring there’s a deterrent, it’s not there,“ said Heed.
The former solicitor general says prolific offenders don’t fear arrest because they’re rarely held in custody, and that needs to change.
“You cannot let these predators out there in society. Either institutionalize them or lock them up. You’re going to have to incapacitate these people for a period of time,” said Heed, adding “That’s a sad state we are in right now, but it’s a true state, and it’s the only way we are going to be able to protect society at this point.”
Coutts wants Majidpour to be kept behind bars for the latest assault with a weapon charge.
“I’m hoping they take it a little bit more seriously,” she said. “There is a long history of charges with that man.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.
Hurricane Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Sticks meant to help hunters climb trees recalled over risk of fall
Hunters who use a brand of climbing sticks intended to help them scale trees should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
Vancouver Island
-
Large exotic cat on the loose near Victoria is third African serval to escape on Vancouver Island this week
Another serval has escaped from its owner on Vancouver Island, this time in a community north of Victoria. "She learned how to open the back door," says owner Sylvia Lammers. "We thought it was our error that we left the door open, not realizing that she had figured it out."
-
Vancouver Island paper mill to close indefinitely, at least 150 jobs affected
B.C.-based company Paper Excellence says it is indefinitely ceasing its paper operations at one of its Vancouver Island facilities in two months. In an announcement Thursday, the company said its Catalyst Crofton facility, south of Nanaimo, B.C., will stop producing paper in early December, a move that's expected to affect at least 150 workers.
-
Man taken to hospital after 'unprovoked hammer attack' in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man is in hospital and another has been arrested following an "unprovoked hammer attack" on Thursday morning. Police say they received a report of a random assault with a hammer around 9:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Calgary
-
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
-
'Consumer-driven demand' drives shortage of children's pain, fever meds
Calgary parents are scrambling to find pain and fever meds for their children, but drugstore shelves have been in scant supply for a little over a month.
Edmonton
-
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty
When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
25-year-old stabbed in downtown Montreal
A 25-year-old was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation with a group Thursday evening in downtown Montreal.
-
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
Winnipeg
-
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
-
City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week
The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
Atlantic
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
-
'This has shone a light on a very big gap': Maritimers in hockey react to Hockey Canada scandal
Provincial hockey organizations in the Maritimes are considering their stance, as Hockey Canada continues to come under fire.
London
-
Wide swath of land for BRT road widening infuriates property owners on Dundas
Widening the road for rapid transit will require some Dundas Street property owners to part with 15 feet (or more) of their land— beyond the existing sidewalk.
-
London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.
-
Trial adjourned in former golf pro’s historical sexual offences case
A historical sexual offence trial involving a former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro, has been adjourned.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
-
Community-based organizations in Sudbury receive provincial funding to prevent cybercrime
The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million into 18 community-based organizations as a way to stop fraud, human trafficking and hate crime from happening. Two organizations in Greater Sudbury are on the list to receive funding.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Region sees low uptake in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots
The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.