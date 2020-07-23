VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has announced that licensed childcare and preschool services will be resuming at 20 community centres beginning in September.

Most were closed back in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but a few were kept open for the families of essential workers.

The city said those services will reopen at 20 community centres starting on Sept. 1. Registration details will be posted online when they are available. (LINK)

Officials said some spots will already be taken by families who registered at the start of the year, and priority will be given to vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

"Physical distancing will be managed according to health guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Centre for Disease Control and will include a combination of markers, signage, and modified activities," the city said in a news release. "Staggered pick up and drop off times will be encouraged to reduce the chance of overcrowding, along with physical distancing measures."

While Vancouver has already reopened a number of public services, including everything from golf courses to volleyball courts, the city said it still has "no timeline for the reopening of gyms, fitness centres and programming" at community centres.