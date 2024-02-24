VANCOUVER
    • Check your tickets: $18 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in B.C.

    This photo from the BC Lottery Corporation shows Lotto Max tickets. This photo from the BC Lottery Corporation shows Lotto Max tickets.
    Someone in B.C. is about to be $18 million richer.

    A jackpot-winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold through the B.C. Lottery Corporation's PlayNow.com website, the corporation announced Saturday.

    The lucky winner matched all seven numbers in the draw, which were 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41 and 47.

    The odds of doing so successfully are one in 33,294,800, according to BCLC.

    Lottery winners have one year to claim their prizes. BCLC will share more information about the winner of Friday's draw once they come forward.

