    • Charges laid after 'brazen' assault of woman on Coquitlam trail: RCMP

    This photo, released by the Coquitlam RCMP, shows a man accused of an assault alleged to have happened on a trail in September, 2023. This photo, released by the Coquitlam RCMP, shows a man accused of an assault alleged to have happened on a trail in September, 2023.

    A man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking in relation to what police described as a "brazen" stranger attack on a woman on a Coquitlam trail earlier this month.

    Mounties announced the charges Friday in a news release, identifying the accused as 32-year-old Pouria Sahragard. At the time of the alleged assault, he was on "court-ordered release conditions," according to the Coquitlam RCMP.

    In addition to announcing the charges, police released Sahragard's photo, saying they "believe that there may be additional victims that have not spoken to police."

    In an appeal for information and video issued the day after the Sept. 7 assault, the Coquitlam RCMP said the woman was allegedly attacked near the Hoy Creek Trail. A suspect who was "known to police" was arrested after the woman fought back and bystanders intervened, authorities said.

    "We want to commend the victim who fought back against her attacker and the witnesses who came to her aid. The public’s quick response to this incident helped police locate the suspect swiftly and most likely prevented further injuries to the victim," the Sept. 8 news release said, adding that they found the suspect "hiding in a nearby store."

    Sahragard remains in custody until his next court appearance which is scheduled for Sept. 28.

