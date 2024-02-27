VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cats, turtle rescued from Queensborough house fire, crews say

    Video shared with CTV News by a neighbour shows flames ripping through the building's upper floor. (Photo credit: Nurnahar Akter) Video shared with CTV News by a neighbour shows flames ripping through the building's upper floor. (Photo credit: Nurnahar Akter)
    Share

    Multiple cats and a pet turtle were rescued from a house fire in New Westminster's Queensborough neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

    Firefighters were called to the home on McGillivray Place near the Queensborough Bridge around 6:30 a.m., according to Gord Denhoed, acting assistant fire chief for New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services.

    When they arrived, crews found "really heavy involvement of fire" at the back of the home, Denhoed said.

    Video shared with CTV News by a neighbour shows flames ripping through the building's upper floor. In it, someone can be seen using a garden hose to spray water at the blaze before firefighters arrived.

    Crews determined that all residents of the home had gotten out safely, Denhoed said, adding that "a couple of cats" and a turtle had been rescued, and no significant injuries had occurred to either residents or firefighters.

    "Fortunately, we were able to contain the fire from spreading to the adjacent structures," the acting assistant chief added.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News