    • Casey DeSmith won’t start Game 4 for the Canucks

    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith (29) warms up before the start of Game 3 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith (29) warms up before the start of Game 3 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    NASHVILLE -

    Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.

    The 23-year-old Latvian led the Canucks out onto the ice for warm ups. He'll be backed up by 24-year-old Belarusian netminder Nikita Tolopilo, who has never played an NHL game.

    Silovs is the third goalie to play for the Canucks in the best-of-seven series, and has spent much of the season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

    All-star netminder Thatcher Demko backstopped Vancouver to a win in Game 1 but has been sidelined since by an undisclosed injury, and is considered week to week.

    Backup Casey DeSmith took over for Games 2 and 3, going 1-1-0 in the two contests with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

    Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet declined to say at a pre-game availability whether DeSmith would start, saying only that there were some game-time decisions to be made.

    What kept DeSmith out of Game 4 remains unclear.

    The goalie was hit by Nashville's Michael McCarron 12:28 into the first period in Game 3, drawing a goalie interference penalty where Vancouver scored its first goal of the night.

    DeSmith did not appear to be injured on the play and finished the game. He was also a full participant in the Canucks' practice Saturday.

    Silovs got a stretch of play with the NHL team back at the end of March and beginning of April. He went 3-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .881 save percentage.

    In Abbotsford, the six-foot-four, 203-pound goaltender posted a 16-11-6 record with a 2.74 GAA, a .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

    Silovs is no stranger to high-pressure situations after backstopping Latvia to bronze - the country's first medal - at the men's hockey world championships last May. He was named MVP of the tournament.

    Tolopilo - a six-foot-six, 229-pound goalie who signed with the Canucks in March 2013 - went 20-13-1 in AHL play this season, putting up a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

