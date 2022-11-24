Carol Todd worries Dutch man who harassed daughter Amanda may not serve sentence
Carol Todd is worried the Dutch man convicted of harassing and extorting her teenage daughter, Amanda, who later died by suicide, may not serve any of the 13-year sentence handed to him by a British Columbia court.
Todd says she knew at the start of the B.C. Supreme Court trial for Aydin Coban last June that his sentence would be converted once he returned to the Netherlands.
But Todd says it wasn't until a Dutch reporter contacted her after Coban was convicted in August that she learned he may not serve the Canadian sentence because a Dutch court had already handed him a maximum term for similar crimes committed around the time he was harassing Amanda.
Coban was sentenced to nearly 11 years in2014 for crimes involving more than 30 youth, and in 2017 he was extradited to Canada to face charges in relation to Amanda, including extortion, harassment and distribution of child pornography.
An information sheet by the Netherlands' Ministry of Justice says Dutch prisoners sent home after being sentenced abroad can either have prison terms commuted to the term they would have received in the Netherlands, or it would be continued and served out in full.
But it says a continued sentence “may never exceed the maximum sentence for the relevant crime in the Netherlands.”
'HEARTBREAKING'
Todd says the Dutch reporter spoke with lawyers who said Dutch law also stipulates when someone is convicted and sentenced, then found guilty of the same kind of offence in the same time period, the existing punishment applies.
She says it's “heartbreaking” to know Coban may not spend any of his Canadian sentence behind bars, but she reminds herself the trial has served a “good purpose” in Canadian law by setting a precedent for sentencing those who exploit children online.
Over the course of Coban's nine-week trial in B.C., the court heard he used 22 aliases to harass Amanda over two years, starting when she was 12 years old.
The trial heard Coban made good on his threats to send photos of Amanda exposing her breasts to her friends, family and school administrators unless she complied with his demands to perform sexual “shows” in front of a web camera.
Amanda was 15 when she took her own life in October 2012 in her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home, weeks after posting a video using flash cards to describe being tormented by an online predator.
Delivering the sentence on Oct. 14, Justice Martha Devlin said she had heard Amanda's voice.
“I have considered Amanda's words as expressed through her video and through messages she sent when she was alive,” Devlin told the court.
“She could not escape the images or videos. It was a 'never-ending story,”' she said, quoting fom Todd's description of her ordeal in the video.
Todd says her daughter would have turned 26 this weekend, just as Coban is set to be transported back to his country to serve the remainder of his existing sentence.
The trial heard he must be taken back within 45 days of his Canadian sentencing, which falls next week, and as of Wednesday, the Department of Justice says he had not been returned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Vancouver Island
-
'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
-
B.C. may cancel surgeries if flu cases overwhelm hospitals
The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn't yet reached that point.
-
Woman, 56, suffers serious injuries in Sooke Road crash
One woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Sooke Road west of Langford, B.C., on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Councillors consider options to improve transit safety after series of LRT incidents
The day after police released security video of a violent brawl in the Marlborough LRT station, councillors considered changes to the way they're accessed.
-
Authorities chase down runaway ostriches in Taber, Alta.
It was a strange situation in one southern Alberta community on Thursday where police were called to help wrangle some runaway ostriches.
Edmonton
-
'Sucker punched me': Edmonton man describes transit assault, asks for more provincial help
A man who says he was attacked as he exited an Edmonton LRT terminal is calling on the UCP government to do more to help people who are homeless, addicted and violent.
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
'I make mistakes,' Danielle Smith admits – but what are they?
In her address to Albertans, Danielle Smith admitted she is "far from perfect" and said she can "make mistakes" – though she hasn't yet said which mistakes or positions she was referring to.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of Greater Toronto Area, affecting airports
Dense fog descended on much of southern Ontario on Thursday, posing hazardous driving conditions and affecting operations at airports.
-
Senior robbed of wallet in Toronto emergency room
An Ontario senior had to defend herself in the emergency room of a Toronto hospital Wednesday after she was robbed by another patient.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
How a new map will direct Winnipeg patients to appropriate care
A new tool is available for Winnipeggers to find out how long they have to wait to receive care at Winnipeg clinics in an attempt to direct patients to appropriate care based on their needs.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood
Saskatoon police have received multiple reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.
-
BHP pitches funds for Saskatoon’s new central library
Australian potash giant BHP is donating $450,000 to Saskatoon’s new central library development.
-
Sask. Lutheran minister resigns after investigation confirms he targeted women online
A Saskatchewan Lutheran pastor has resigned following an independent investigation that confirmed he targeted women online through anonymous Twitter accounts.
Regina
-
'It’s disgusting': Proposed budget prompts fractures, legal action among Regina city council
Members of Regina city council are disagreeing about a vote regarding plans to end homelessness, which has led to legal action by two councillors.
-
Woman who went missing in Moosomin found dead: RCMP
RCMP have confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Karen Ireland, who was last seen in Moosomin, Sask. Wednesday morning has been found.
-
White City, Edenwold annexation proposal in the hands of municipal board
A nearly half-decade-long feud between the Town of White City and the Rural Municipality of Edenwold is now before the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest reporting period, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, in its weekly report Thursday.
London
-
Why did city hall choose these 15 parks where homeless encampments are restricted?
Not permitted to set up tents in more than a dozen core area parks, some Londoners are choosing riskier locations on steep riverbanks and in wooded areas. The removal of encampments from city parks has become more compassionate following August’s hunger strike by The Forgotten 519 outside city hall, but encampments are restricted in a small number of parks.
-
Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
-
What does the 'hospital of tomorrow' look like?
London Health Sciences Centre, the largest hospital network in southwestern Ontario has been developing a process called “master planning.” Master planning is an outlook and a chance to consult with stakeholders to determine what the next 20 to 30 years will look like, and how health care should change in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
'Winter is coming': Residents use warm spell to prep for colder months
Following last week’s flash of heavy snow and frigid temperatures, some residents say now is the time to get everything done on their home to-do list.
-
Waterloo regional police induct new police chief
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has a new chief.