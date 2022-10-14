Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison

The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Aydin Coban learned his fate in New Westminster Supreme Court on Friday, a decade after Todd's suicide prompted a nationwide conversation about cybersecurity and online bullying.

Weeks before her death, the young Port Coquitlam resident posted a YouTube video detailing how she had been targeted and tormented by a stranger on the internet.

Todd took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012, at the age of 15.

Coban, who has been in custody for the last eight years, was found guilty in August on multiple charges relating to Todd's harassment, including child luring and possession of child pornography.

The 44-year-old is also serving a sentence of almost 11 years in the Netherlands for similar offences, with just under two years remaining behind bars.

Coban's defence had asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin to consider a two-year sentence that would be served consecutively with his sentence in the Netherlands, arguing anything more would be unduly harsh.

"When we’re looking at deterrents and denunciation, the primary principles of sentencing for these types of offences, in my submission we can take into account the Dutch sentence,” defence lawyer Joe Saulnier told the court Wednesday.

The victim's mother called the defence's suggestion "laughable."

"That should never even be put on the table," Carol Todd said this week. "He crushed the lives of Amanda and 34 other young people. They have trauma for the rest of their lives."

Ultimately, Devlin's sentence exceeded even the 12 years the Crown had been asking for in the case. The 13-year sentence will be served consecutively with the remaining years on Coban's Dutch sentence, meaning he now faces roughly 15 more years of imprisonment.

"Ruining Amanda’s life was Mr. Coban’s expressly stated goal, and was sadly one that he achieved," Devlin said. "Mr. Coban deliberately took advantage of a vulnerable and innocent young girl."

The court heard Amanda Todd was tormented for years by various online accounts, beginning when she was just 12 years old. She was asked to perform sexual acts on webcam, and told explicit images of her would be shared online if she refused to comply, prosecutors said.

A topless photo of Todd was eventually uploaded onto Facebook, where it was seen by her classmates and family, the court heard.

In her 2012 YouTube video, in which Todd held up a series of flashcards, the distraught teenager recounted being bullied and ostracized at school after the image was shared online.

"I can never get that photo back," she wrote. "It's out there forever."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber