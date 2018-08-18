

CTV Vancouver





An annual muscle-car show in Surrey to remember vehicle enthusiast Bradley McPherson, who was shot and killed in 2011, took on a whole new feeling this year: a sense of justice.

This year’s “Burn Outs in the Sky Bradley McPherson Memorial Show and Shine” was the first in the event’s six-year history when the killer was behind bars. Russell Bidesi was sentenced for second degree murder in April to life in prison without any eligibility for parole for 15 years.

McPherson’s sister says Bradley was fond of his 1980 GMC truck which was featured at the show among other roadsters. The event is raising money for a scholarship fund to support outstanding students with attention deficit disorders.

"Knowing my brother, this would be a dream come true for him to have a car show -- in his memory,” said Mariah Simning at the Saturday event held in a parking lot in the Cloverdale neigbourhood before it ended at 5 p.m.

McPherson was 28 years old in 2011 when he attended a house party on Christmas Eve, and was shot in the head for standing up to a bully according to his mother.

"Everyday, every single day -- there isn't a moment that doesn't go by that I have a hard time -- because he's not here with us in body but he's here with us in spirit,” said Susan Simning.

"Everybody is out here to support us and it's amazing,” she added.

With files from Julie Nolan